Rain and Rallies: Drama Ensues on Opening Day of Australian Open

The inaugural day of the Australian Open was filled with excitement as top seed Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Sloane Stephens with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory, signaling her intent for a third consecutive title. Meanwhile, Spain's Paula Badosa and Japanese star Kei Nishikori advanced through their challenging encounters.

However, the day was not without its complications. Rain wreaked havoc on the schedule, leading to significant delays and cancellations of matches on the outer courts. Organizers battled the weather as play was put on hold for over six hours, affecting players' momentum.

Despite the setbacks, the tournament sprang back to life with play resuming under closed roofs on show courts, ensuring fans were still treated to high-octane tennis action. As the competition unfolds, the Australian Open continues to be a thrilling contest of skill and endurance.

