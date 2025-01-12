Unopposed Elections in BCCI: Saikia and Bhatia Take Charge

In a significant development at the BCCI Special General Meeting, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia have been elected as the secretary and treasurer, respectively, without any opposition. Their seamless election process occurred when they were the sole nominees, filling the vacancies left by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar.

Jay Shah vacated the secretary's position after ascending to the role of ICC chairman last month. Meanwhile, Ashish Shelar resigned from his treasury post upon taking official duties as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

Saikia, who comes from Assam, had been temporarily handling the secretary's responsibilities alongside his duties as joint secretary since December 1, when Shah took on the ICC chairmanship. The posts remained uncontested, as confirmed by electoral officer A. K. Joti in an official declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)