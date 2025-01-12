Left Menu

Hady Habib's Historic Win: A Grand Slam Breakthrough for Lebanon

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib made history by becoming the first from his country to win a men’s singles match at a Grand Slam event. The victory at the Australian Open is a significant moment amid Lebanon's socio-political challenges. Fans celebrated as Habib proudly waved the Lebanese flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:13 IST
Hady Habib's Historic Win: A Grand Slam Breakthrough for Lebanon
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a historic moment for Lebanon, Hady Habib achieved a groundbreaking victory at the Australian Open on Sunday. By defeating China's Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(4) 6-4 7-6(6), Habib became the first Lebanese player to win a men's singles match at a Grand Slam in the professional era.

Celebrating this milestone, Habib waved a Lebanese flag to a cheering crowd on Court 13 at Melbourne Park. Amid a backdrop of conflict, with a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in place since November 26, Habib's victory resonates beyond the tennis court.

Born in Texas but relocated to Lebanon at six, Habib returned to the U.S. for training. He has previously represented Lebanon at the Paris Olympics and won his first ATP Challenger event in Chile, marking a series of trailblazing achievements for Lebanese tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025