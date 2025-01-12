Hady Habib's Historic Win: A Grand Slam Breakthrough for Lebanon

In a historic moment for Lebanon, Hady Habib achieved a groundbreaking victory at the Australian Open on Sunday. By defeating China's Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(4) 6-4 7-6(6), Habib became the first Lebanese player to win a men's singles match at a Grand Slam in the professional era.

Celebrating this milestone, Habib waved a Lebanese flag to a cheering crowd on Court 13 at Melbourne Park. Amid a backdrop of conflict, with a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in place since November 26, Habib's victory resonates beyond the tennis court.

Born in Texas but relocated to Lebanon at six, Habib returned to the U.S. for training. He has previously represented Lebanon at the Paris Olympics and won his first ATP Challenger event in Chile, marking a series of trailblazing achievements for Lebanese tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)