Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia's Unopposed BCCI Ascension

In an uneventful election at the BCCI Special General Meeting, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected as secretary and treasurer, filling the posts left by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar.

Their unopposed election came after Shah emerged as the ICC chairman and Shelar joined Maharashtra's cabinet. Saikia, who temporarily performed secretary duties, will now officially assume the role.

Discussions also covered Women's Premier League venue announcements and upcoming Champions Trophy selections. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed these developments post-meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)