Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia's Unopposed BCCI Ascension
Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected unopposed as secretary and treasurer at the BCCI Special General Meeting. They replaced Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar, who vacated their positions due to new roles. Discussions included the Women's Premier League venues and the upcoming Champions Trophy selections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In an uneventful election at the BCCI Special General Meeting, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected as secretary and treasurer, filling the posts left by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar.
Their unopposed election came after Shah emerged as the ICC chairman and Shelar joined Maharashtra's cabinet. Saikia, who temporarily performed secretary duties, will now officially assume the role.
Discussions also covered Women's Premier League venue announcements and upcoming Champions Trophy selections. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed these developments post-meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
