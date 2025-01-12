Hady Habib Makes History for Lebanon at Australian Open

In a landmark achievement for Lebanon, tennis player Hady Habib triumphed over China's Bu Yunchaokete in a gripping match on Sunday, securing a spot in the second round of the Australian Open.

Ranked 219 in the world, Habib became the first Lebanese player to win a men's singles match in a Grand Slam main draw. The exuberant cheers from a packed Melbourne crowd underscored the significance of his victory, especially during a precarious time for Lebanon.

Habib, who has a deep connection to Lebanon despite his Texas roots, expressed hope that his success will foster positivity amid the country's challenges. Having represented Lebanon in international competitions, his story reflects a triumphant blend of determination and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)