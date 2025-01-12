Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph in Dubai: A Drive to Remember

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's racing team secured an impressive third place in the Dubai 24H 2025 on Sunday, marking a significant achievement in the annual endurance event held at the Dubai Autodrome.

The race, known for pushing both drivers and high-performance vehicles to their limits, tests participants with its 24-hour format that demands exceptional speed, strategy, and endurance.

A video shared by Ajith's fan club showcased the actor celebrating with his team, underscoring their triumph in the face of challenges, including a crash during practice. Ajith's dedication was evident as he embraced the win, raising the Indian flag triumphantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)