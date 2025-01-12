Left Menu

Kyle Walker Seeks New Horizons: A Farewell to Manchester City?

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is considering a move away from the club to explore playing abroad, as per manager Pep Guardiola. Walker, a prominent right back with a successful stint at City, expressed desire to play overseas for personal reasons and career exploration.

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is exploring the possibility of moving abroad, according to manager Pep Guardiola. This revelation comes after Walker was left out of the team for the FA Cup match against Salford City.

Walker, who has enjoyed a celebrated career with City, winning six league titles and the Champions League, hinted at this decision earlier. Guardiola noted that the England international expressed his desire to leave the Premier League two years ago, and now seeks to explore playing opportunities in another country.

Currently 34 years old, Walker's decision is fueled by a longing to experience new challenges and enrich his career. The transfer window, which opened at the start of the month, will provide an avenue for potential negotiations until its closure on February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

