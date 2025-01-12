Hyderabad Toofans Soar with Commanding Victory

The Hyderabad Toofans delivered a stellar performance against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, securing a 5-1 victory in the men's Hockey India League on Sunday. This win propelled them to the second position on the league table, showcasing their prowess on the field.

A standout player for the Toofans, Gonzalo Peillat, netted two goals, while teammates Maico Casella, Tim Brand, and Arshdeep Singh each contributed to the scoreboard. Despite early pressure, Alexander Hendrickx was the sole goal scorer for the Lancers.

The Lancers commenced with a promising start, scoring in the fifth minute as Hendrickx expertly converted a penalty corner. However, the Toofans swiftly equalized within a minute, setting a dynamic pace for the match that they maintained until the end.

