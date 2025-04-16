Sydler Technologies Soars to New Heights with SAP Pinnacle Award 2025
Sydler Technologies received the prestigious 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star category. This award is a testament to their innovative SAP solutions that empower businesses. This accolade highlights their strategic partnership with SAP, delivering advanced AI and cloud services to enhance business efficiency and digital transformation.
16-04-2025
Sydler Technologies, based in Pune, India, has been honored with the 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star category, recognizing their outstanding contributions as an SAP partner.
Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, emphasized the significance of the award in appreciating partners that align with SAP's strategy and deliver innovative AI and cloud solutions.
Nitish Jain, Sydler Technologies' CEO, expressed pride in their achievement, noting their commitment to empowering organizations with future-ready technologies and their strong alignment with SAP.
