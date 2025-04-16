Left Menu

Sydler Technologies Soars to New Heights with SAP Pinnacle Award 2025

Sydler Technologies received the prestigious 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star category. This award is a testament to their innovative SAP solutions that empower businesses. This accolade highlights their strategic partnership with SAP, delivering advanced AI and cloud services to enhance business efficiency and digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:08 IST
Sydler Technologies Soars to New Heights with SAP Pinnacle Award 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sydler Technologies, based in Pune, India, has been honored with the 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star category, recognizing their outstanding contributions as an SAP partner.

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, emphasized the significance of the award in appreciating partners that align with SAP's strategy and deliver innovative AI and cloud solutions.

Nitish Jain, Sydler Technologies' CEO, expressed pride in their achievement, noting their commitment to empowering organizations with future-ready technologies and their strong alignment with SAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025