Left Menu

Indian Skimmers Make a Stirring Comeback at Haiderpur Wetland

In a significant achievement for Indian conservation, 74 rare Indian Skimmers were spotted at Haiderpur Wetland, highlighting the efforts of grassroots conservationists like Ashish Gujjar. This sighting exemplifies the power of community-driven conservation, especially under the mentorship programs of The Art of Living Social Projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:10 IST
Indian Skimmers Make a Stirring Comeback at Haiderpur Wetland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In what is being hailed as a remarkable moment for Indian conservation, 74 elusive Indian Skimmers have been spotted at the Haiderpur Wetland, invigorating efforts to protect this endangered species. With fewer than 2,500 surviving globally, this significant sighting marks a rejuvenating moment for conservationists.

The discovery was made by rising naturalist Ashish Gujjar, who has been trained under The Art of Living Social Projects. Known for its emphasis on community-driven conservation, the organization has been pivotal in promoting wildlife protection across the region.

As a Ramsar Site, Haiderpur Wetland is now recognized for its ecological importance, thanks largely to the efforts of Ashish Loya and his team. Their persistent efforts have put this hidden gem on the global map, offering a spotlight on India's rich biodiversity and conservation potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025