Indian Skimmers Make a Stirring Comeback at Haiderpur Wetland

In what is being hailed as a remarkable moment for Indian conservation, 74 elusive Indian Skimmers have been spotted at the Haiderpur Wetland, invigorating efforts to protect this endangered species. With fewer than 2,500 surviving globally, this significant sighting marks a rejuvenating moment for conservationists.

The discovery was made by rising naturalist Ashish Gujjar, who has been trained under The Art of Living Social Projects. Known for its emphasis on community-driven conservation, the organization has been pivotal in promoting wildlife protection across the region.

As a Ramsar Site, Haiderpur Wetland is now recognized for its ecological importance, thanks largely to the efforts of Ashish Loya and his team. Their persistent efforts have put this hidden gem on the global map, offering a spotlight on India's rich biodiversity and conservation potential.

