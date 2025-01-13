NFL Coaching Moves and Major Game Updates
The New England Patriots appointed franchise icon Mike Vrabel as their head coach. The Chicago Bears plan to interview Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman. In addition, Denver Broncos' Audric Estime was inactive against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC wild-card game.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:41 IST
The New England Patriots have brought back a familiar face by hiring franchise legend Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, announced on Sunday morning.
Reports also reveal that the Chicago Bears have set their sights on Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for their head coaching role. This marks a potential significant shift for Freeman, who has gained attention for his coaching acumen.
Meanwhile, Denver Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime was notably inactive during their pivotal AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, as the team strategized their play without him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
