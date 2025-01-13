Left Menu

Pat Cummins to Lead Australia in 2024 Champions Trophy

Pat Cummins will captain Australia in the upcoming Champions Trophy, included in a 15-man squad featuring Josh Hazlewood, who returns from injury. The tournament will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19. Most of the World Cup 2023 squad is retained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 06:27 IST
Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia's captain for the 2024 Champions Trophy, following the announcement of a preliminary 15-man squad on Tuesday. Amongst the selected players is Josh Hazlewood, who makes a return after missing tests against India due to injuries.

Cummins will not participate in the test series scheduled in Sri Lanka at the start of the year, citing personal reasons, but he is set to don Australian colors for the one-day international tournament. The Champions Trophy will take place mostly in Pakistan, with some matches in the UAE.

This year's squad mirrors much of the winning team from the 2023 World Cup, noted for its experience and balance, giving management flexibility depending on opponent and conditions, according to head selector George Bailey. Australia's grouping includes Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

