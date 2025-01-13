Michelsen Shocks Tsitsipas: A Rising Tennis Star at Australian Open

American tennis prodigy Alex Michelsen stunned the tennis world with a career-defining victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open. Michelsen triumphed 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 against the Greek 11th seed, who had hoped to progress deep into the tournament.

Tsitsipas, who reached the finals in Melbourne in 2023, had opted out of doubles to preserve energy for his singles matches. Nevertheless, Michelsen's tactical prowess and calm demeanor under pressure saw him dominate the match, bombarding Tsitsipas with 46 winners.

Despite a momentary resurgence from Tsitsipas in the third set, Michelsen's relentless attack ultimately broke the Greek's momentum, securing his place in the next round against either James McCabe or Martin Landaluce.

(With inputs from agencies.)