Kalpana Soren Champions Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi

Kalpana Soren, a leader from JMM and a member of the legislative assembly in Jharkhand, takes pride in the Women's Hockey India League being organized for the first time in Ranchi. Expressing her sentiments, Soren spoke about India's prestigious hockey legacy and the noteworthy accomplishments of both the men's and women's teams. Her statement was made during the unveiling of the Women's HIL trophy alongside the captains of the four teams participating.

In her interaction with ANI, Soren emphasized the critical nature of the inaugural Women's HIL being held in Ranchi, urging the public to support female players wholeheartedly. She expressed her best wishes to the players and applauded those responsible for orchestrating the event. The league emerges as a revolutionary step towards elevating women's hockey across the nation, with Jharkhand—known for its prodigious hockey talent—drawing attention to this culturally significant sport event.

The momentum behind women's sports in India is evident with the Women's HIL, as illustrated by the passionate response of Soren, which aims to inspire new generations and bolster India's global presence in hockey. The league commenced with a match where Odisha Warriors overpowered Delhi SG Pipers 4-0. With goals from Yibbi Jansen, Baljeet Kaur, and Freeke Moes, the Warriors showcased an impressive start.

The league's opening featured a vibrant ceremony reflecting Jharkhand's cultural heritage. The first quarter of gameplay was cautiously approached by both teams, leading to a goalless standoff. Iconic sports moments included Jansen's noteworthy penalty corner conversion, admired as she cleverly bypassed the defending goalkeeper with her signature drag flick technique. Despite Delhi SG Pipers' repeated penalty corner attempts, their endeavors were deftly managed by the resilient Warriors' defense.

As the Warriors doubled their score in the third quarter, further efforts by Baljeet Kaur and Freeke Moes ensured a commanding lead. Although reduced to 10 players due to a yellow card, the Warriors' strategic defense held firm, preserving their victory over the Pipers with a final score of 4-0. The dynamic match concluded with the Warriors' triumphant start in the league.

