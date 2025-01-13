Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Coach Criticizes Costly Mistakes Post-Defeat

Mumbai City FC coach Petr Kratky expressed frustration after a 0-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC. Despite a goalless first half, Jamshedpur outperformed in the second, exploiting Mumbai's defensive mistakes. Kratky urged improvements against top teams, emphasizing stronger mentality and skill enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST
Petr Kratky (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed his disappointment following a decisive 0-3 defeat to Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League. A goalless first half was followed by a commanding performance from the visitors, who capitalized on defensive lapses to score three goals through Mohammed Sanan K, Jordan Murray, and Javi Hernandez.

Kratky lamented the missed opportunities by his players, including Vikram Partap Singh and Brandon Fernandes, who were unable to penetrate a strong Jamshedpur defense. The coach pointed to individual errors and handling pressure as critical issues needing attention if Mumbai City FC wishes to secure vital points against formidable competitors.

In his post-match commentary, Kratky criticized unsportsmanlike conduct seen on the field but attributed the loss to his team's mistakes rather than external factors. He stressed the urgency for improvement when facing top-tier teams, like their upcoming away match against Punjab FC, emphasizing the need for mental and physical resilience to rebound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

