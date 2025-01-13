Left Menu

Swiatek's Unconvincing Start at the Australian Open

World number two Iga Swiatek moved to the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 win against Katerina Siniakova. Despite her struggles, the Polish star expressed happiness for overcoming the challenge. Swiatek aims for her first Australian Open title following recent challenges.

Iga Swiatek

World number two Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday, securing an unconvincing 6-3 6-4 victory over first-time opponent Katerina Siniakova at John Cain Arena.

Despite struggling to find the deliberate rhythm that has been key to her five Grand Slam victories, Swiatek overcame the stiff resistance from her Czech opponent, a doubles specialist. The 23-year-old Pole acknowledged the difficulty of her opening match but expressed satisfaction in advancing.

Swiatek, who faced a one-month doping ban last November, thanked her Polish fans for their support and revealed her pre-match hard rock music ritual. Aiming for a first Australian Open title, Swiatek hopes to reclaim the top world ranking as she prepares to face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

