Pat Cummins Leads Australia into Champions Trophy Challenge

Pat Cummins has been appointed as captain of Australia's team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood included despite ongoing injury concerns. The decision was announced on Monday, amid lingering queries about both players' health conditions prior to the tournament.

Cummins, who managed an ankle injury during the recent series against India, missed the Sri Lanka tour but remains hopeful to lead his team in the prestigious event. Meanwhile, the selection committee, alongside medical staff, is closely monitoring his fitness and readiness for participation.

The preliminary 15-player squad also includes all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and new inclusions Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie, reflecting a strategic focus on versatility. The tournament promises to challenge the reigning ODI world champions, who will face opponents Afghanistan, England, and South Africa during the group stage in Pakistan.

