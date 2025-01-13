Left Menu

Pat Cummins Leads Australia into Champions Trophy Challenge

Pat Cummins has been named captain of Australia for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with Josh Hazlewood included despite injury concerns. The squad features several all-rounders, balancing experience and fresh talent. Australia, grouped with Afghanistan, England, and South Africa, aims for success in the prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:08 IST
Pat Cummins Leads Australia into Champions Trophy Challenge
Pat Cummins
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pat Cummins has been appointed as captain of Australia's team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood included despite ongoing injury concerns. The decision was announced on Monday, amid lingering queries about both players' health conditions prior to the tournament.

Cummins, who managed an ankle injury during the recent series against India, missed the Sri Lanka tour but remains hopeful to lead his team in the prestigious event. Meanwhile, the selection committee, alongside medical staff, is closely monitoring his fitness and readiness for participation.

The preliminary 15-player squad also includes all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and new inclusions Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie, reflecting a strategic focus on versatility. The tournament promises to challenge the reigning ODI world champions, who will face opponents Afghanistan, England, and South Africa during the group stage in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025