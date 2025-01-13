Left Menu

Priyanka Ingle Leads India's Charge in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Priyanka Ingle, an accomplished Kho Kho player from Maharashtra, has been appointed as the captain of India's women's team for the first Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Speaking on her new role, Ingle acknowledged the evolving sport, shared insights on team preparations for the World Cup, and highlighted the enhanced opportunities Kho Kho offers.

Priyanka Ingle (Photo: ANI).
  • India

Priyanka Ingle, a distinguished athlete from Maharashtra, has been appointed captain of the Indian women's Kho Kho team as they prepare for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Set to commence on Monday at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the event marks a significant milestone for the sport.

In a press conference, Ingle expressed her honor at being entrusted with the leadership role, attributing her appointment to her impressive record of 23 national titles and a 2023 Asian Championship gold medal. "I am very happy to be selected as the captain of India's women's team. The trust placed in me is immense, and I am determined to ensure that India's women's team wins the World Cup," she declared.

Reflecting on Kho Kho's development, Ingle noted the increased recognition and opportunities for players. "In the past, Kho Kho did not have a good platform, but now with the first World Cup, the sport has brighter prospects. Many players gain government jobs both at the central and state levels through Kho Kho," she explained, citing her own role as a tax assistant as an example.

Detailing the team's thorough preparation for the World Cup, Ingle discussed the new rules and the training undertaken. "Our camp, ongoing for a month, introduced us to changes like reducing player count from nine to seven and adjusting to a smaller ground size," she revealed, confirming that the team is well-prepared to adapt.

Backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the World Cup features 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams globally. The Indian men's team faces Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan in Group A, while the women's team challenges Iran, Malaysia, and Korea. The top two in each group move to the quarter-finals following the initial matches against Korea and Nepal for women's and men's teams, respectively, which will occur after the opening ceremony.

