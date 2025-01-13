Tom Pidcock's Strategic Shift: Aiming for Tour de France 2026

Tom Pidcock, the acclaimed British cyclist, will not participate in this year's Tour de France. He has transitioned from Ineos Grenadiers to the Q36.5 team, strategizing for a comeback at the 2026 edition.

At age 25, Pidcock boasts titles in cyclocross and Olympic mountain biking, alongside a notable victory at L'Alpe d'Huez during the 2022 Tour. He expressed to BBC Sport the necessity of a hiatus to refocus.

This year, Pidcock and his new team Q36.5 will concentrate on one-day races, hoping for wildcard invitations. His goal is to renew his approach and ensure readiness for future grand tours.

