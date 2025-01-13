Left Menu

Tom Pidcock's Strategic Shift: Aiming for Tour de France 2026

British cyclist Tom Pidcock, known for his cyclocross and mountain biking accolades, is skipping the 2024 Tour de France, having moved from Ineos Grenadiers to Q36.5. Focusing on smaller races this year, Pidcock aims to return stronger for the 2026 Tour, seeking fresh challenges and energy in his new team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:22 IST
Tom Pidcock, the acclaimed British cyclist, will not participate in this year's Tour de France. He has transitioned from Ineos Grenadiers to the Q36.5 team, strategizing for a comeback at the 2026 edition.

At age 25, Pidcock boasts titles in cyclocross and Olympic mountain biking, alongside a notable victory at L'Alpe d'Huez during the 2022 Tour. He expressed to BBC Sport the necessity of a hiatus to refocus.

This year, Pidcock and his new team Q36.5 will concentrate on one-day races, hoping for wildcard invitations. His goal is to renew his approach and ensure readiness for future grand tours.

