Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Two of the Australian Open

The Australian Open's second day was filled with high drama and stunning performances as players made their mark on the grand event. Briton Jacob Fearnley made an unforgettable debut by defeating Australian Nick Kyrgios. Similarly, four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz commenced his campaign with a decisive win against Alexander Shevchenko.

Unseeded Alex Michelsen shocked audiences by toppling Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, proving the unpredictability that the tournament promises every year. Meanwhile, Italian Lucia Bronzetti surprised many by defeating former champion Victoria Azarenka in a captivating match-up.

As the weather cooperated, players fought fiercely on the courts, with matches extending into epic battles, including Thanasi Kokkinakis overcoming Roman Safiullin in a thrilling four-hour showdown. Day two of the Australian Open showcased the mix of emerging talent and established stars trying to claim victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)