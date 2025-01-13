Veer Ahlawat Set to Shine at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Veer Ahlawat, a promising Indian golfer who finished as runner-up at the Hero Indian Open last year, is setting his sights on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which boasts a prize fund of USD 8 million. This event, commencing this week, is a significant milestone in Ahlawat's career.

Ahlawat, just months away from turning 29, has not only secured the Order of Merit of India but also earned a coveted DP World Tour Card. He is one of the two Indian golfers in the line-up, alongside Shubhankar Sharma, who is making his eighth appearance at this renowned event, often considered the Major of the Middle East.

Expressing his excitement, Ahlawat stated, “It’s a massive boost to compete in this event against some of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.” He reflects on the tournament's appeal, having never played in the UAE even as an amateur. The tournament is special, and Ahlawat is determined to make his mark.

