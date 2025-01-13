South Africa Gears Up for ICC Champions Trophy with Pacers' Comeback

South Africa has unveiled its 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, commencing on February 19, with fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi making significant comebacks. Led by Temba Bavuma, the team benefited from these returns as they seek victory following their runner-up position in last year's Men's T20 World Cup and finalist standing in the approaching World Test Championship.

Nortje, absent from ODI cricket since September 2023 due to a stress fracture, will bring his talents back to the format after missing the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and South Africa's summer games. Meanwhile, Ngidi returns following a groin injury sidelined him from international competitions since October 2024, as noted by ICC.

The squad largely retains the core group that catapulted them to the semi-finals of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, with ten players returning. Newcomers Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder join the assembly, prepared for their debut at a 50-over ICC venue. Comments from Head Coach Rob Walter highlighted the squad's invaluable experience and recent strong performances at global tournaments, emphasizing their readiness to strive for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)