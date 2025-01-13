PV Sindhu: A New Chapter with Coach Irwansyah

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has embarked on a fresh chapter in her illustrious career, now under the guidance of the notable Indonesian coach, Irwansyah Adi Pratama. The 29-year-old from Hyderabad, despite a challenging season, remains committed to achieving more in badminton's competitive arena.

Sindhu has started training in Bangalore, expressing optimism about teaming up with Irwansyah, renowned for elevating players like Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting. The shift to group training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy marks a significant change, yet Sindhu believes it will enhance both her and her peers' skills.

Despite past injuries, Sindhu's resolve is unwavering. She continues to focus on maintaining her speed and power, aware that her seasoned opponents are familiar with her strategies. Keeping her game dynamic, Sindhu aims for more victories, including aspirations for the World Championships and the All England Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)