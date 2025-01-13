Left Menu

PV Sindhu: A New Chapter with Coach Irwansyah

PV Sindhu, an Olympic medallist and former world champion, begins training under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy. With aspirations to achieve more, Sindhu aims to enhance her game amidst evolving challenges and recent setbacks, emphasizing her ongoing commitment to badminton excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:43 IST
PV Sindhu
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has embarked on a fresh chapter in her illustrious career, now under the guidance of the notable Indonesian coach, Irwansyah Adi Pratama. The 29-year-old from Hyderabad, despite a challenging season, remains committed to achieving more in badminton's competitive arena.

Sindhu has started training in Bangalore, expressing optimism about teaming up with Irwansyah, renowned for elevating players like Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting. The shift to group training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy marks a significant change, yet Sindhu believes it will enhance both her and her peers' skills.

Despite past injuries, Sindhu's resolve is unwavering. She continues to focus on maintaining her speed and power, aware that her seasoned opponents are familiar with her strategies. Keeping her game dynamic, Sindhu aims for more victories, including aspirations for the World Championships and the All England Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

