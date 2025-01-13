Shreyas Iyer: Leading Punjab Kings with Confidence

Shreyas Iyer, the freshly appointed captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), radiates confidence. The Indian and PBKS batter has publicly rated himself a '10/10' player in T20 cricket, as revealed in a candid interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer's declaration of self-belief comes as no surprise given his impressive track record. He previously led Delhi Capitals to the IPL finals in 2020 and guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their first title in a decade in 2024. His leadership prowess also shone through as he captained Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Adopting a 'liberating captain' approach, Iyer promotes autonomy among his players while ensuring a unified mindset focused on victory during matches. This instinctive leadership contributed to his successful run in various tournaments last year, which also saw him excel as a top-order batsman.

(With inputs from agencies.)