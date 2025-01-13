Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: Leading Punjab Kings with Confidence

Shreyas Iyer, newly appointed captain of Punjab Kings, reflects on his successful captaincy and self-belief. With a triumphant record, including leading Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL victory in 2024, Iyer is set to steer PBKS in the upcoming IPL season, emphasizing his instinctive leadership and focus on team dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:15 IST
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- Shreyas Iyer X/@ShreyasIyer15). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer, the freshly appointed captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), radiates confidence. The Indian and PBKS batter has publicly rated himself a '10/10' player in T20 cricket, as revealed in a candid interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer's declaration of self-belief comes as no surprise given his impressive track record. He previously led Delhi Capitals to the IPL finals in 2020 and guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their first title in a decade in 2024. His leadership prowess also shone through as he captained Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Adopting a 'liberating captain' approach, Iyer promotes autonomy among his players while ensuring a unified mindset focused on victory during matches. This instinctive leadership contributed to his successful run in various tournaments last year, which also saw him excel as a top-order batsman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

