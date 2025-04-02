BCCI Unveils Exciting 2025 Home Season for Indian Men's Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the fixtures for the 2025 home season of the Indian men's cricket team, featuring tours from West Indies and South Africa. The eagerly anticipated matches are scheduled to commence on October 2, with a Test series against West Indies, beginning in Ahmedabad.

A statement from BCCI expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, which promises thrilling encounters with the West Indies and South Africa across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Following the West Indies series, India is set to host South Africa, including a historic Test match debut in Guwahati.

In December, India and South Africa will face off in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series concluding in Ahmedabad. Ranchi, Raipur, Vizakhapatnam, Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, and Lucknow will also host ODIs and T20Is, ensuring a thrilling season.

(With inputs from agencies.)