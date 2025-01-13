Left Menu

Jac Morgan to Lead Wales in Crucial Six Nations Campaign

Jac Morgan is set to lead the Welsh rugby team in the Six Nations, with a mix of returning players and new talent. Coach Warren Gatland is aiming to end a losing streak, introducing uncapped players. The campaign launches in Paris against France on January 31.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:01 IST
Jac Morgan has been appointed the captain of the Welsh rugby team as they face the upcoming Six Nations tournament. The selection comes as a bid to rejuvenate the team after a challenging streak of consecutive defeats.

Returning to the squad are seasoned players such as winger Josh Adams and fullback Liam Williams. New faces, including Ospreys flyhalf Dan Edwards and Scarlets winger Ellis Mee, inject fresh talent into the lineup, establishing a balance between youth and experience.

Warren Gatland, the team's coach, is tasked with ending a 12-game losing streak, emphasizing teamwork and rigorous training sessions to prepare for their opening match against France in late January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

