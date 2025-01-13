Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for India Open Super 750 Showdown

Indian shuttlers prepare for the India Open Super 750 tournament with high hopes, despite past struggles. Focus is on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles. PV Sindhu returns, aiming for success after missing the season-opener. Young talents also seek to make their mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:03 IST
Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for India Open Super 750 Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the India Open Super 750 tournament approaches, Indian shuttlers are gearing up for a competitive showdown. Despite historically limited success for the host nation, hopes are pinned on a core group of athletes, particularly the men's doubles team featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Returning to the court, PV Sindhu is eager to reclaim glory following her absence in the season-opener due to her wedding. The two-time Olympic medallist faces a challenging draw, but her recent Syed Modi International win has reignited her competitive spirit.

The tournament also presents an opportunity for emerging Indian talents to shine. Players like Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod eager to leave their mark on this prestigious stage, hoping to bolster India's reputation in the international badminton scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025