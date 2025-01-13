Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for India Open Super 750 Showdown

As the India Open Super 750 tournament approaches, Indian shuttlers are gearing up for a competitive showdown. Despite historically limited success for the host nation, hopes are pinned on a core group of athletes, particularly the men's doubles team featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Returning to the court, PV Sindhu is eager to reclaim glory following her absence in the season-opener due to her wedding. The two-time Olympic medallist faces a challenging draw, but her recent Syed Modi International win has reignited her competitive spirit.

The tournament also presents an opportunity for emerging Indian talents to shine. Players like Priyanshu Rajawat and Malvika Bansod eager to leave their mark on this prestigious stage, hoping to bolster India's reputation in the international badminton scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)