Djokovic Triumphs with Murray as Coach: A Grand Slam Debut Drama

Novak Djokovic, guided by former rival Andy Murray as his coach, overcame a challenging start against Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. This marks the beginning of Djokovic's journey towards his 11th Australian Open title and record 25th Grand Slam victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:28 IST
In a thrilling start to the 2025 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, under the guidance of new coach and former adversary Andy Murray, weathered an initial setback to triumph over 19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy. This encounter marks Djokovic's pursuit of his 11th trophy at Melbourne Park and a record-extending 25th major title.

The match, unfolding on a warm evening at Rod Laver Arena, saw Djokovic assert his dominance following a slow start, securing victory over Basavareddy with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Djokovic spoke highly of Murray's mid-match advice, recalling their long history as competitors and expressing enthusiasm at their new partnership.

On a bustling Day 2 of the tournament, notable performances were witnessed from players like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka, while former champions Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko exited early. As Djokovic progresses, the narrative of his achievements continues to capture the essence of tennis excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

