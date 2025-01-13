Tyson Fury: A Glove Dropped, Again

British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has once again declared his retirement from the sport. This announcement came just a month after suffering a unanimous decision loss in a rematch against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

In a brief video shared on his Instagram account, the 36-year-old Fury hinted at his intentions in a cryptic message. 'Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing,' Fury stated. His peculiar reference to Dick Turpin, the notorious 18th-century highwayman, added an air of mystery to the announcement.

The recent defeat to Usyk saw Fury land only 144 of 509 punches, compared to Usyk's more precise 179 out of 423. Although Fury had acknowledged previous performance mistakes, this announcement marks another instance of Fury's retirement declarations, reminiscent of his announcement on his 34th birthday in 2022, before returning to the ring.

