India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling PD Champions Trophy Clash

The Indian Physical Disability cricket team claimed victory over England by 29 runs in the PD Champions Trophy 2025, with Rajesh Kannur making history with a century. Exceptional bowling restricted England's chase, keeping India as a strong contender in the tournament.

Indian Physical Disability cricket team with England PD players. (Picture: DCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the PD Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian Physical Disability cricket team emerged victorious against England PD, securing a decisive 29-run win in their second league match at Katunayake's FTZ Cricket Grounds. The match showcased India's dominant form, enhancing their quest to clinch the tournament title.

Batting first, India posted a formidable total of 191 in the allotted 20 overs. Rajesh Kannur etched his name in history as the first PD cricketer to score a century in a multi-nation tournament, delivering an impressive knock of 100 runs. Ravindra Sante complemented Kannur's efforts with a brisk 45 off 24 balls.

With disciplined bowling, India restricted England to 162, thanks to early breakthroughs from Radhika and Jithendra. Ravindra Sante's spin was pivotal, capturing 2 for 24 from four overs. Despite Will Flynn's aggressive 87 off 41 balls, England's batting fell short. Skipper Vikrant Keni lauded the team's execution and remained optimistic about their championship pursuit.

