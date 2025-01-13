Left Menu

Tyson Fury Hangs Up Gloves: Latest Retirement Announcement

Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, announced his retirement after losing to Oleksandr Usyk. Despite past short-lived retirements, Fury's recent loss has ended speculation of a potential fight with Anthony Joshua. His criticism of the judge's decisions hints at dissatisfaction with the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:59 IST
In a surprising move, former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury declared his retirement from professional boxing, citing dissatisfaction after his recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old Brit made the announcement through a social media video on Monday.

Fury, renowned for his striking victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, reflected on his illustrious career, likening the fight judges to infamous British highwayman Dick Turpin, signaling his disapproval of the recent fight decisions.

This announcement casts doubt on an anticipated match-up with Anthony Joshua, rumored to be the biggest British heavyweight battle in decades. Fans and promoters have been left in suspense, pondering Fury's future intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

