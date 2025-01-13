Tyson Fury Hangs Up Gloves: Latest Retirement Announcement

In a surprising move, former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury declared his retirement from professional boxing, citing dissatisfaction after his recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old Brit made the announcement through a social media video on Monday.

Fury, renowned for his striking victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, reflected on his illustrious career, likening the fight judges to infamous British highwayman Dick Turpin, signaling his disapproval of the recent fight decisions.

This announcement casts doubt on an anticipated match-up with Anthony Joshua, rumored to be the biggest British heavyweight battle in decades. Fans and promoters have been left in suspense, pondering Fury's future intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)