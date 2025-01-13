Jac Morgan Leads Wales' Charge in Six Nations

Flanker Jac Morgan has been named the captain of Wales for the upcoming Six Nations, marking a strategic move by coach Warren Gatland. This decision comes amid efforts to reverse a troubling 12-game losing streak that has cast a shadow over Gatland's tenure.

The return of seasoned players like Josh Adams, Elliot Dee, and Taulupe Faletau injects much-needed experience into the squad. Notably absent is flyhalf Gareth Anscombe, with uncapped Dan Edwards stepping into the role, signaling a focus on developing depth in this key position.

Wales kicks off its campaign in Paris against France on January 31, followed by a critical match in Rome against Italy. Gatland acknowledges the pressure to deliver results and regain momentum. "It's about performances and results," he admitted, as the team prepares to turn their fortunes around.

(With inputs from agencies.)