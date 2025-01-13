Left Menu

Sifan Hassan Sets Sights on Marathon Triumphs and Records

Sifan Hassan returns to the marathon circuit after a victorious debut in London and an Olympic win in Paris. As she prepares for the London Marathon, Hassan shares her ambitions of breaking the world record, while reflecting on her journey and future goals in the sport.

Updated: 13-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:30 IST
Sifan Hassan, the renowned Dutch multi-distance athlete, is set to make waves again as she returns to the marathon scene. Having made her marathon debut in London with a remarkable victory and later clinching the Olympic marathon gold in Paris, Hassan is gearing up for the upcoming London Marathon, scheduled for April 27.

At 32, Hassan is not only focused on enjoying her races but also harbors ambitions to break the world marathon record. Reflecting on her journey, Hassan spoke candidly about her previous fears and the challenges she faced in her marathon career. After taking a significant break to reconnect with family post her victories, she is now eager to see what more she can achieve.

Joining Hassan in London will be other notable marathon champions, including Paris men's marathon winner Tamirat Tola and Paralympic gold medallists Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug in the wheelchair events. With her eyes on future races, Hassan's competitive spirit and drive to excel highlight her continued influence in track and field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

