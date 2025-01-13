Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Dragons Edge Delhi SG Pipers in a Thrilling Hockey India League Encounter

The Tamil Nadu Dragons triumphed in a thrilling 3-2 match against the Delhi SG Pipers at the Men's Hockey India League in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Key performances from goalie David Harte and goal-scorers Jip Janssen, Nathan Ephraums, and Blake Govers propelled the Dragons to top league standings.

Tamil Nadu Dragons Edge Delhi SG Pipers in a Thrilling Hockey India League Encounter
Tamil Nadu Dragons players celebrating their win. (Photo- HIL X/@HockeyIndiaLeag). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pulsating contest at the Men's Hockey India League, the Tamil Nadu Dragons emerged victorious with a narrow 3-2 win over the Delhi SG Pipers at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Key to their success was the impregnable goalkeeping by David Harte and decisive goals from Jip Janssen, Nathan Ephraums, and Blake Govers. Their collective effort secured the Dragons' position at the top of the league standings.

The match began with the Delhi SG Pipers setting the pace, courtesy of a quick second-minute goal by Tomas Domene. However, a defensive lapse cost them dearly just four minutes later when Jip Janssen leveled the score, marking his fifth goal of the tournament. The Dragons then seized control in the second quarter with two swift field goals, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Despite a spirited comeback by the Pipers, aided by a crucial penalty stroke converted by Domene, their efforts to equalize were thwarted. The final stages saw relentless pressure from the Pipers, but Harte's heroics between the sticks ensured the Dragons held onto their lead, cementing their victory. David Harte's outstanding performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

