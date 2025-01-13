Left Menu

BCCI Vice-President Denies Rift in Indian Cricket Leadership

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has denied rumors of a rift between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. Following India's 1-3 defeat to Australia, speculations arose about internal tensions. Shukla refutes these claims and assures that discussions on team strategy are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:00 IST
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has rejected talks of discord between India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. On Monday, Shukla offered unwavering support to Sharma, who is grappling with a downturn in form.

In the face of India's 1-3 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which saw Rohit featuring poorly, rumors circulated about vaulting tensions within the team's camp, alleging friction between Sharma, Gambhir, and other senior players.

Shukla, responding emphatically, dismissed these claims as unfounded and clarified that the speculation concerning the internal dynamics was misplaced. He also confirmed that India's squad for the Champions Trophy will be announced post the fitness assessment of pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

