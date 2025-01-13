Left Menu

New Zealand's Kho Kho Trailblazers Shine at India's World Cup

New Zealand Kho Kho players, Ramandeep Kaur Marar and Jyoti Rani, express delight at being part of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in India. They share personal stories balancing sport with work and family life, marking a landmark moment in their athletic careers and representing New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:20 IST
Ramandeep Kaur Marar. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's Kho Kho athletes, Ramandeep Kaur Marar and Jyoti Rani, have expressed their elation at competing in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup currently underway in New Delhi, India. Speaking about their journey, they reflected on the challenges and triumphs of balancing their passion for Kho Kho with professional commitments and family responsibilities.

The World Cup, which began with a grand ceremony, runs until January 19, with India winning against Nepal in the opening men's match. The women's competition kicks off with England versus Australia and New Zealand facing South Africa. Ramandeep, who began her Kho Kho journey from Hamilton and other New Zealand districts, remarked on the significance of this milestone.

Ramandeep shared her unique position as the only turbaned woman in the competition, while Jyoti Rani, residing in New Zealand since 2010, spoke of the unforeseen opportunities the sport provided her. Despite personal commitments, including parenting and running a business, both players manage to retain their intense passion for Kho Kho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

