Peter Brown, former Scotland rugby captain, has passed away at the age of 83. Known as PC, Brown was celebrated for his contributions to Scottish rugby, earning 27 caps and maintaining a record 66 points as a forward. He was respected for his passion and achievements in the sport.
Peter Brown, the former captain of Scotland's rugby team, has died at the age of 83 following a prolonged illness, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Monday.
Referred to as 'PC,' for his names Peter Currie, Brown earned a total of 27 caps - 10 as captain - from 1964 to 1973. He had been battling cancer for several years.
Brown's record of 66 points as a Scotland forward remains unbeaten. He was also instrumental in five victories against England. "PC was great company and his passion for Scottish rugby and the game in general always shone brightly," expressed current head coach Gregor Townsend.
