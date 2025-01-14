Left Menu

Scotland Rugby Legend Peter Brown Passes Away at 83

Peter Brown, former Scotland rugby captain, has passed away at the age of 83. Known as PC, Brown was celebrated for his contributions to Scottish rugby, earning 27 caps and maintaining a record 66 points as a forward. He was respected for his passion and achievements in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:28 IST
Scotland Rugby Legend Peter Brown Passes Away at 83

Peter Brown, the former captain of Scotland's rugby team, has died at the age of 83 following a prolonged illness, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Monday.

Referred to as 'PC,' for his names Peter Currie, Brown earned a total of 27 caps - 10 as captain - from 1964 to 1973. He had been battling cancer for several years.

Brown's record of 66 points as a Scotland forward remains unbeaten. He was also instrumental in five victories against England. "PC was great company and his passion for Scottish rugby and the game in general always shone brightly," expressed current head coach Gregor Townsend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025