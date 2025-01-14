Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Day Three of Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open 2025 continues to deliver dramatic tennis as the tournament progresses through its early rounds. On Day Three, Brazilian 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia staged an impressive comeback to defeat Argentine Julia Riera, marking her first win of the year.

Emma Raducanu showcased her tenacity by overcoming Russian 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in a hard-fought match, despite numerous double faults. Meanwhile, notable upsets included the early exit of Tsitsipas, adding to the unfolding drama at Melbourne Park.

Bright weather added to the vibrant atmosphere as top players like Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz took to the courts. With thrilling matches and unexpected twists, the Australian Open continues to captivate tennis fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)