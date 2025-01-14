Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Day Three of Australian Open 2025

The third day of the Australian Open 2025 was marked by thrilling comebacks and surprising exits. Highlights included Beatriz Haddad Maia's comeback victory, Emma Raducanu's resilient win, and major upsets with Tsitsipas's exit. The day witnessed intense matches under pleasant weather conditions, setting the stage for more exciting tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 08:28 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Day Three of Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open 2025 continues to deliver dramatic tennis as the tournament progresses through its early rounds. On Day Three, Brazilian 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia staged an impressive comeback to defeat Argentine Julia Riera, marking her first win of the year.

Emma Raducanu showcased her tenacity by overcoming Russian 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in a hard-fought match, despite numerous double faults. Meanwhile, notable upsets included the early exit of Tsitsipas, adding to the unfolding drama at Melbourne Park.

Bright weather added to the vibrant atmosphere as top players like Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz took to the courts. With thrilling matches and unexpected twists, the Australian Open continues to captivate tennis fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025