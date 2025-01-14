Left Menu

Home Stretch: Real Madrid Seeks Redemption on Familiar Turf

After a crushing 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid is gearing up for a series of home matches to regain form. Coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasizes the importance of looking forward, as the team prepares to face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid is looking to capitalize on a series of home fixtures to bounce back from a disheartening 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final held in Saudi Arabia.

The team will commence a trio of home games starting on Thursday against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey's last 16.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, grappling with defensive vulnerabilities and player suspensions, underscores the need for unity and resilience as they aim to recover the momentum they lost against their Catalan rivals.

