Thrilling Upsets and Victories on Day Three of the Australian Open

The third day of the Australian Open was marked by thrilling matches, with players pushing the limits at Melbourne Park. American eighth seed Emma Navarro clinched a hard-fought victory over compatriot Peyton Stearns in a grueling three-hour, 20-minute match.

Denmark's 13th seed Holger Rune overcame a five-set challenge against China's Zhang Zhizhen, lining up a second-round match against Matteo Berrettini. Meanwhile, among the highlights, Taylor Fritz and Daria Kasatkina dominated their respective matches to secure places in the next round.

In an all-American clash, Taylor Fritz bested Jenson Brooksby straightforwardly, booking his spot in the second round. Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu emerged victorious against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova despite a series of double faults, illustrating the intense competition at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)