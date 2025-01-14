Nabil Bentaleb's Remarkable Recovery: From Cardiac Arrest to Comeback

Former Tottenham and Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has returned to training with Lille, less than seven months after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Lille's coach, Bruno Genesio, stated that Bentaleb resumed individual training with a physical trainer and has started ball practice. "He's in good spirits and motivated," Genesio remarked.

Bentaleb hopes to follow Christian Eriksen's example, restarting his career with medical assistance after a similar collapse. Bentaleb, who rejoined Lille in 2023, began his journey at the club's academy and previously made over 60 appearances with Tottenham before spells in Germany and France.

