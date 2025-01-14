MI Cape Town Triumphs in Dramatic SA20 Cape Derby

In a thrilling SA20 Cape derby, MI Cape Town clinched a decisive 33-run victory against local rivals Paarl Royals at a packed Newlands stadium, as reported by SA20. The match, held under the picturesque backdrop of Table Mountain, marked a strong home season opener for MI Cape Town.

Reeza Hendricks stood out with the bat, scoring his inaugural half-century for the team and establishing a solid platform for the hosts with a score of 172/7. Hendricks's performance was bolstered by Rassie van der Dussen's 43 and Delano Potgieter's late 29 runs, showcasing an impressive batting lineup.

The Royals' chase started brightly, but MI Cape Town's Kagiso Rabada shifted the momentum by taking crucial wickets. His exceptional spell, complemented by the spin mastery of George Linde and Rashid Khan, dismantled the Royals' hopes. The derby rematch is slated for Boland Park on Wednesday.

