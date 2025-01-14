Casey Stoney Takes Helm of Canada Women's Soccer Team

Casey Stoney, the distinguished English manager, has officially been named the head coach of the Canada Women's National Soccer Team. Stoney, who guided San Diego Wave FC since 2021 and previously achieved notable success with Manchester United Women, parted ways with San Diego Wave FC last June.

Under her leadership, the San Diego Wave FC clinched 28 victories out of 74 matches, while her tenure at Manchester United saw the team secure 52 wins in 77 fixtures. Stoney expressed her enthusiasm about her new role by stating, 'I am honoured to join Canada Soccer as the Head Coach of the Women's National Team.' She remarked on Canada's esteemed tradition in women's football and her eagerness to work with talented players to further the sport's growth in Canada.

With a shared history alongside Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who thrived during their time together in the National Women's Soccer League, Stoney aims to capitalize on their past success, as Sheridan was awarded the league's Goalkeeper of the Year. Stoney will begin her coaching next month, just in time to prepare the team for upcoming competitions like the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)