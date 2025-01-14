Bopanna and Barrientos Exit Australian Open in a Roller-Coaster Encounter

Rohan Bopanna and his new partner, Nicolas Barrientos, exited the Australian Open men's doubles after a first-round defeat to Spain's Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. The match ended 5-7, 6-7 (5), marking a tough outing for the 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian team.

Bopanna, a former world number one, started strong but faltered during critical moments, allowing the Spanish pair to capitalize on their opportunities. Despite a late fightback, the Spaniards edged past them in a tiebreaker to secure the match.

Bopanna had previously partnered with Australian Matthew Ebden, winning the 2024 Grand Slam, becoming the oldest man in the Open Era to achieve this feat. This new partnership with Barrientos marks a fresh chapter for the Indian tennis star.

