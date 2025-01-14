Gael Monfils Outlasts Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Australian Open Epic

In a thrilling first-round encounter at the Australian Open, Gael Monfils demonstrated that experience can outshine youthful potential. The seasoned tennis star outlasted fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a grueling five-set match, winning 7-6(7) 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4.

The packed Court Three audience witnessed a riveting display of big serves and spectacular winners, as the 38-year-old Monfils advanced to round two after three hours and 46 minutes of intense play. After securing his victory, an elated Monfils acknowledged his compatriot with a heartwarming embrace at the net.

Despite his defeat, the 21-year-old Mpetshi Perricard gave a commendable performance, delivering more aces and winners than his seasoned opponent. However, Monfils' defensive prowess and tactical acumen ultimately prevailed, allowing him to clinch yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)