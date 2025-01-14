Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Three of the Australian Open 2025

Day three of the Australian Open 2025 delivered a series of electrifying matches and unexpected outcomes, captivating tennis fans worldwide. Among the day's standout performances was Gael Monfils' hard-fought victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Monfils secured his win in a grueling five-set showdown, demonstrating his enduring prowess on the court. Elena Rybakina also had a noteworthy performance, swiftly dispatching Emerson Jones in straight sets, highlighting her dominance.

The day was filled with both triumphs and challenges, as seasoned players like Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced formidable opponents, while fresh talents emerged, eager to leave their mark on the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)