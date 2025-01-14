Thrilling Battles and Upsets: Day 3 of the Australian Open

The third day of the Australian Open saw thrilling action as top players battled through the intense heat at Melbourne Park. Ons Jabeur easily advanced, defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-3, while Daniil Medvedev overcame frustration to secure a spot in the second round.

Lorenzo Musetti survived a grueling all-Italian battle against Matteo Arnaldi in a marathon match lasting over four hours, winning 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3. In another highlight, veteran Gael Monfils edged out 17-year-younger Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after a gripping five-set showdown.

With more exciting matches lined up, including Taylor Fritz facing Jenson Brooksby in an all-American clash, the Australian Open continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts globally. Stay tuned for further updates as the tournament unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)