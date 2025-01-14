Left Menu

Thrilling Battles and Upsets: Day 3 of the Australian Open

Day 3 of the Australian Open featured intense matches, including Ons Jabeur's commanding win and Daniil Medvedev overcoming an early scare. Lorenzo Musetti triumphed in a nearly four-hour match, while Gael Monfils secured a victory against a younger opponent in a five-setter. The action promises more excitement ahead.

14-01-2025
The third day of the Australian Open saw thrilling action as top players battled through the intense heat at Melbourne Park. Ons Jabeur easily advanced, defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-3, while Daniil Medvedev overcame frustration to secure a spot in the second round.

Lorenzo Musetti survived a grueling all-Italian battle against Matteo Arnaldi in a marathon match lasting over four hours, winning 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3. In another highlight, veteran Gael Monfils edged out 17-year-younger Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after a gripping five-set showdown.

With more exciting matches lined up, including Taylor Fritz facing Jenson Brooksby in an all-American clash, the Australian Open continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts globally. Stay tuned for further updates as the tournament unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

