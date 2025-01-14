Left Menu

Teen Sensations and Veteran Outlasts: Thrills on Day Three of Australian Open

Day three of the Australian Open saw an array of thrilling matches. Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca stunned Andrey Rublev. Gael Monfils triumphed in a five-set marathon. Elena Rybakina and Daniil Medvedev advanced comfortably, while shocks included Emma Raducanu's victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:11 IST
Day three of the Australian Open was packed with action, offering upsets and comebacks from the first serve. Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca marked a stunning victory against Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev, defeating him in straight sets, making a memorable Grand Slam debut.

Elsewhere on the courts, veteran French player Gael Monfils staged a gripping five-set victory against compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats for nearly four hours.

Elena Rybakina and Daniil Medvedev also advanced comfortably, displaying formidable form. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu surprised many by eliminating Ekaterina Alexandrova, despite struggling with double faults throughout the match.

