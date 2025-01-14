Maro Itoje Takes the Reins: New Leadership for England Rugby

In an unexpected move, England's rugby coach Steve Borthwick has selected Maro Itoje as the new captain for the forthcoming Six Nations tournament, replacing Jamie George, who remains part of the 36-man squad. George had succeeded Owen Farrell post-2023 World Cup but was often replaced early in matches, with Itoje assuming the captaincy during those periods.

Borthwick's decision stems from a need to have a captain present on the pitch for the entirety of games, especially after England struggled to close out victories in the past year. Itoje, just 30 but with a wealth of leadership experience at Saracens, is seen as a fitting choice to lead the team. His ability to inspire and uphold standards has been noted by Borthwick as key attributes.

In their pursuit to reinvigorate results after a disappointing record in 2024, England starts their Six Nations journey against Ireland on February 1. New faces in the squad, including uncapped Harlequins backs, suggest Borthwick's strategy may focus on injecting fresh energy into the team's performance.

