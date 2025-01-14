Left Menu

Paris Olympic Medals to Be Replaced: Athletes Demand Better Quality

Numerous athletes, including India's Manu Bhaker, have raised concerns over the deteriorating quality of their Paris Olympic medals. The International Olympic Committee will replace these faulty medals with new ones, designed identically by Monnaie de Paris. Bhaker made history as India's first post-independence dual medalist.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by clinching two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is likely to have her deteriorated medals replaced. Bhaker is one of many athletes worldwide reporting the same issue with their awards.

Images of worn-out medals have circulated on social media, prompting action from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC has assured that the Monnaie de Paris, the French state mint, will replace these medals with identical versions.

The process is expected to occur over the coming weeks, and involves close collaboration between the Paris Olympics organizing committee and the Monnaie de Paris. Designed by luxury brand Chaumet, the Olympic medals incorporate elements of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

