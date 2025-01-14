Paris Olympic Medals to Be Replaced: Athletes Demand Better Quality

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by clinching two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is likely to have her deteriorated medals replaced. Bhaker is one of many athletes worldwide reporting the same issue with their awards.

Images of worn-out medals have circulated on social media, prompting action from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC has assured that the Monnaie de Paris, the French state mint, will replace these medals with identical versions.

The process is expected to occur over the coming weeks, and involves close collaboration between the Paris Olympics organizing committee and the Monnaie de Paris. Designed by luxury brand Chaumet, the Olympic medals incorporate elements of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

